Good 2 Eat: Catfish Kabayaki

Welcome to Good 2 Eat, brought to you by Supreme Rice, where every Thursday, 2une In will be cooking with Chef Kevin Belton to show you a new and delicious recipe to try at home!

Catfish Kabayaki

2 catfish fillets

1½ Tbsp. all-purpose flour

1/4 tsp. kosher salt

1/4 tsp. freshly ground black pepper

2 Tbsp. neutral oil

Sauce

3 Tbsp. soy sauce

2 Tbsp. mirin

2 Tbsp. sake

1 Tbsp. sugar

Serving

1 cup short-grain Supreme rice, cooked

2 green onions, sliced

1 tsp. toasted white sesame seeds

Japanese sansho pepper (optional)

Cut catfish fillets crosswise in half. Season both sides with kosher salt and freshly ground black pepper.

Lightly coat the fillets with all-purpose flour and shake off the excess.

Heat neutral oil in a frying pan over medium heat. Add the fillets and fry for 3–4 minutes per side until the crust is golden brown and the flesh is opaque and milky white.

In a small bowl, whisk soy sauce, mirin, sake, and sugar until the sugar dissolves. Pour over the fish and cook for 1–2 minutes, spooning it over the fish until the sauce thickens and coats the back of a spoon.

Thinly slice 2 green onions and sprinkle them over the fish. Turn off the heat.

Divide the short-grain Supreme rice into the bowls and top with the fish. Drizzle with the pan sauce and sprinkle with toasted white sesame seeds and Japanese Sansho pepper, if you'd like.