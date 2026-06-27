Charges downgraded for 4 men arrested in fatal shooting of 8-year-old along San Juan Drive

BATON ROUGE — Charges were downgraded on Thursday for four men who were arrested in connection with the fatal shooting of an 8-year-old along San Juan Drive in March.

According to the East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Office, 8-year-old Davian Nicholas was shot when a group of people exchanged gunfire during an argument along San Juan Drive around 6:20 p.m. on March 8.

Neighbors told WBRZ Nicholas was shot just yards away from his home. He was taken to a hospital, where he later died.

Jeremiah Tanan Scott, 21, Jeremiah Walter, 25, and Everett Chambers, 21, were arrested within hours of the shooting and booked for first-degree murder. Hunter Calligan was also arrested for principal to first-degree murder.

Arrest documents said there was an "ongoing 'beef'" between Calligan and Walter that led up to the gunfight. Deputies later learned that Calligan and Scott were armed and standing outside a home when Chambers and Walter drove by and opened fire.

Investigators believe that during the incident, Scott fired the shot that struck Nicholas.

On Thursday, Calligan and Jeremiah Scott were indicted for second-degree murder and illegal use of weapons. They will be arraigned on Tuesday.

Walter and Chambers also saw their charges downgraded to manslaughter, with Chambers pleading not guilty to manslaughter and illegal use of weapons on Thursday. Chambers is expected back in court on July 9.