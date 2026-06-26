Former Burger King employee accused of robbing restaurant's safe, officers say

ST. FRANCISVILLE — A former Burger King employee was accused of robbing a safe at the establishment located on U.S. Highway 61 in St. Francisville, according to the St. Francisville Police Department.

The department said that on May 31, officers learned that someone stole about $1,605 from the restaurant's safe.

During the investigation, detectives used surveillance footage along with interviews to develop Alanna Baker as a suspect. Detectives learned that Baker was a former employee of the restaurant and was previously fired on May 26, just a few days prior to the alleged theft.

On Friday, Baker was arrested and booked into the West Feliciana Parish Prison for theft and simple burglary. She is currently being held on a $40,000 bond.