Latest Weather Blog
Good 2 Eat: Cheesy meat and potato chowder and snickerdoodle casserole
Welcome to Good 2 Eat, where every Thursday 2une In will be cooking with Chef Kevin Belton to show you a new and delicious recipe to try at home!
Cheesy Meat and Potato Chowder
1 lb. ground beef
1 Tbsp. Creole seasoning
1 onion, chopped
2 carrots, diced
3 celery stalks, diced
1 Tbsp. basil
1 Tbsp. parsley
4 garlic cloves, minced
4 Tbsp. butter, divided
3 cups beef stock
3 cups potatoes, diced
¼ cups all purpose flour
12 oz. white cheddar cheese, grated
1-½ cups milk
kosher salt and pepper to taste
¼ cups sour cream
Green onions for garnish
In a 3-qt. saucepan, brown beef over medium-high heat; drain and set aside.
In the same saucepan over medium heat, sauté Creole seasoning, onion, carrots, celery, basil and parsley in 1 tablespoon butter until vegetables are tender, about 10 minutes. Add garlic into pot, and cook for 1 minute.
Add stock, potatoes and beef; bring to a boil. Reduce heat; cover and simmer for 10-12 minutes or until potatoes are tender.
In a small skillet, melt remaining butter. Add flour; cook and stir for 3-5 minutes or until bubbly. Add to soup; bring to a boil. Cook and stir for 2 minutes.
Trending News
Reduce heat to low. Add cheese, milk, salt and pepper; cook and stir until cheese melts. Remove from the heat; blend in sour cream. Garnish with green onions.
Snickerdoodle Cobbler
6 Tbsp. butter, melted
3/4 cup milk
2 tsp. vanilla
1 1/2 cups sugar
1 1/2 cups flour
2 1/4 tsp. baking powder
3/4 tsp. kosher salt
2 tsp. cinnamon
1 1/2 cups brown sugar, packed
1 1/2 cups hot water
Topping:
1/4 cup sugar
1/2 tsp. cinnamon
Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Spread melted butter in a 9×13 baking pan.
Whisk milk, vanilla, and sugar in a large bowl. Add flour, baking powder, salt, and cinnamon; whisk until just combined.
Spoon batter over butter, careful not to mix. Sprinkle brown sugar over batter.
Gently pour hot water over the batter and sugar.
Bake for 30-35 minutes until golden brown and mostly set.
Mix topping sugar and cinnamon; sprinkle over hot cobbler.
Let cool slightly before serving.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Wilkinson County courthouse in final phase of building restoration
-
'BRAVE Cave' fallout still happening, lawsuits stacking up
-
One person taken to hospital after being hit by car, officials say
-
Former Abercrombie & Fitch chief Mike Jeffries arrested on federal sex trafficking...
-
Pointe Coupee 4-H holding costume show for middle school-aged kids, their pets
Sports Video
-
Former Southern coach Pete Richardson, current tight ends coach Fred McNair named...
-
Fans' Choice Player of the Week 7: Reid Chauvin
-
LSU looks for cleaner offensive showing against Texas A&M
-
Southern's offensive line improvement played a big role in recent success
-
Fans' Choice Player of the Week nominees: Week 7