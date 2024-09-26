Good 2 Eat: Bourbon chicken and pecan chewies

Welcome to Good 2 Eat, where every Thursday 2une In will be cooking with Chef Kevin Belton to show you a new and delicious recipe to try at home!

Bourbon Chicken



5-6 chicken thighs, boneless and cut in 1” cubes

3 Tbsp. cornstarch, divided

1 tsp. Creole seasoning

1/2 tsp. kosher salt

1/4 tsp. black pepper

4 Tbsp. vegetable oil

3 garlic cloves, minced

1/4 cup water

1/2 cup apple juice

1/4 cup bourbon

1/2 cup chicken stock

2/3 cup soy sauce

2 Tbsp. apple cider vinegar

1 cup light brown sugar, packed

1/2 tsp. onion powder

1/2 tsp. ground ginger

1/2 tsp. red pepper flakes

Place cut chicken in a large bowl toss it with 2 Tbsp. of the cornstarch, Creole seasoning, salt, and pepper.

Add 2 Tbsp. of vegetable oil into your nonstick skillet on medium high heat and let it heat until adding the first piece of chicken sizzles.

Add half the chicken pieces and cook for 3 minutes without stirring.

Turn the chicken pieces and cook an additional three minutes.

Remove the chicken from the pan.

Use the remaining oil to cook the second half of the chicken the same way.

Remove the chicken from the pan.

Add in the garlic and cook for 20 seconds.

Add in the water, apple juice, bourbon, chicken stock, soy sauce, apple cider vinegar, brown sugar, onion powder, ground ginger and red pepper flakes.

Bring to a boil then add back in the chicken.

Cook for 10-15 minutes or until the sauce is reduced by about half.

Add the remaining tablespoon of cornstarch to a small glass with a tablespoon of water and stir.

Add into the pan and stir.

Cook until the sauce is thickened. Serve immediately.

Pecan Chewies

1 cup butter, melted

2 cups brown sugar

2 eggs

1 tsp. vanilla extract

2 cups all-purpose flour

2 tsp. baking powder

1 cup pecans, chopped

Preheat an oven to 350 degrees.

Prepare a 9 X 13 pan by spraying with a non-stick cooking spray or by greasing and flouring.

Mix melted butter and brown sugar in a large mixing bowl and stir until well combined.

Add the eggs and the vanilla and mix well.

Add flour, baking powder, and pecans to the butter and sugar and mix until there are no white streaks left of flour left. Make sure and scrape the sides of the bowl often.

Pour mixture into the prepared baking pan.

Place into the preheated oven and bake for 20 to 25 minutes or until the edges begin to brown.

Remove from the oven and allow to cool before cutting into bars.