Gonzales woman sentenced to over 10 years for producing, distributing child porn

4 hours 17 minutes 15 seconds ago Thursday, February 19 2026 Feb 19, 2026 February 19, 2026 6:21 PM February 19, 2026 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Adam Burruss

GONZALES - Federal prosecutors said Thursday that a woman was sentenced to more than 10 years in prison following a conviction for receiving child sexual abuse material produced by a photographer she arranged to take the images.

Hannah Kinchen, 41, pleaded guilty to receiving child sexual abuse material. 

According to admissions made during her guilty plea, beginning around July 2020 and continuing through at least February 2021, Kinchen communicated with a photographer who self-identified as a pedophile using the internet in order to set up a photo shoot for the victim.

Around Aug. 1, 2020, the photographer sent Kinchen most of the images, which she received and downloaded onto her computer, through a file-sharing website on the internet.

Following her 125-month sentence, Kinchen is to serve five years of supervised release ordered to complete sex offender treatment and register as a sex offender.

