Boil water advisory lifted in Ponchatoula
PONCHATOULA — A boil water advisory was lifted in Ponchatoula Thursday, two days after it was put into place.
The advisory was first issued Tuesday when a water main broke.
On Thursday, Mayor Wesley Daniels said test results showed the water once again meets state health standards and the advisory was lifted.
