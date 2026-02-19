Family faces large medical bill after unnecessary Pacemaker procedure, left homeless and seeking justice

SPRINGFIELD - One family faces a large medical bill for a procedure they say they didn't need in the first place. They reached out to 2 On Your Side to share their story.

Jason Hull was 30 years old when doctors discharged him from the hospital with a pacemaker in 2024. He says that led to complications, which ultimately cost him his job, home, and a significant amount of time worrying.

"It's been rough," said Jason Hull.

In July 2024, Jason was at work outside when he began to feel unwell. He was suffering from heat stroke, but made it home before he passed out. His wife remembers it like it was yesterday.

"He managed to roll over off the couch onto his knees and started throwing up everywhere," said Connie Hull.

She called for help. Things escalated quickly, and paramedics determined Jason needed to be airlifted to the hospital. He was admitted to North Oaks Hospital in Hammond. When Jason woke up, he had staples in his chest, where a pacemaker was installed.

Documents from the doctor's office say Jason was diagnosed with sick sinus syndrome. Doctors gave him a pacemaker, which is a device that's credited with significantly improving thousands, if not millions of lives. But in this case, the Hulls say the pacemaker did the opposite. They say that after it was inserted, Jason experienced multiple episodes of rapid heart rate.

"I think the highest it got was 235/240, the pacemaker was still shocking, and it wasn't going back down," said Jason.

He was often dizzy and passed out several times. Connie said she had to perform CPR twice. He ended up being airlifted to the hospital a half a dozen times over the course of a year and a half for problems. In April 2025, Jason couldn't perform his job duties anymore without having issues. He has Medicaid but it doesn't cover all of his medical expenses. The ordeal left them with an outstanding balance of $233,000.

"ER visit after ER visit, every time he went to the ER, it cost," said Connie.

The Hulls lost their home. Connie, raising their two children, had to go back to work. Then, one day, a new doctor came into their lives, and they listened.

"He decided there was no medical reason for him to ever have a pacemaker to begin with," said Connie.

The pacemaker was removed on February 6, 2026. Jason is still recovering but hopes to return to work soon.

That medical bill is money the Hulls do not have. On Thursday, they learned their belongings kept in storage were sold in auction because they were unable to make rental payments.

Both doctors in this story were contacted for comment, but did not return phone calls or emails. The Hulls are considering legal action.