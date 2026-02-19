BRPD: Registered sex offender arrested for rape of woman in Baton Rouge

Picture from Louisiana Sex Offender Registry

BATON ROUGE - A registered sex offender was arrested by Baton Rouge police for raping a woman last month, arrest documents say.

Documents said Marcus Johnson, 34, showed up to a woman's house uninvited on Jan. 30, 2026, where the alleged rape happened. The victim said she only knew Johnson by his social media name, "Lyric Huncho."

Family members were able to identify him as Marcus Johnson, who is listed in the state's sex offender database. He was convicted in 2011 of indecent behavior with a juvenile; the victim was an 8-year-old girl.

Johnson was booked for second-degree rape.