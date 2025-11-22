82°
Gonzales welcomes the holiday season with its Christmas at Conway event
GONZALES - Gonzales ushered in the holiday season on Saturday with its festive Christmas at Conway event.
The event at the Conway Development spread holiday cheer to the nearby community with fun family activities.
Attendees were treated to a day full of Christmas festivities, including pop-up shops, food trucks, and live music.
The free event also featured plenty of activities for kids, like face painting and paying a visit to Santa Claus.

