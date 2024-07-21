Gonzales VFW Post holds second annual fundraiser for veterans and first responders

GONZALES — Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 3693 in Gonzales held their second annual Boogie Down the Bayou fundraiser event Sunday afternoon to raise money for veterans and first responders.

The Post partnered with national organization Tunnels to Towers, which provides homes for injured veterans and first responders. Tunnels to Towers has raised over $500,000,000 and paid off over 1,200 families' mortgages.

Last year, VFW Post 3693 raised over $30,000 and Post Commander Joey Cernich says this year they hope to raise $50,000 or more.

“The VFW’s motto is no one does more for veterans than us, so that’s absolutely our motto. That’s why we love to partner up with Tunnels to Towers because they do the same thing, and as much as we can help those guys, we’re going to do it,” Cernich said.