Gonzales's Heritage Crossing 'city within a city' still in the works

GONZALES - There were many construction vehicles on LA 30 near LA 44 in Gonzales on Thursday, giving a hint of what the city's future will look like.

"You could almost say it's a city within a city, once it's all built and done," said Barney Arceneaux, Mayor of Gonzales, about the city's Heritage Crossing development.

The project is still under construction, but once it is complete, Heritage Crossing will offer high-end housing, restaurants, and a lakefront walkway.

The part that has Arceneaux the most excited, though, is a new Performing Arts and Conference Center.

"We're talking about a center that can do concerts, dance recitals, weddings — you name it, and we will be able to do it," Arceneaux said.

He also hopes this development will attract a young crowd to work and live in the city.

While Arceneaux is excited about the economic development, he also excited about new roads being built to alleviate traffic congestion on LA 30.

"Early morning, early afternoon, it's all the plant traffic that's coming through LA 30," Arcenaux explained. "This will be another avenue for those folks to either go in or come out, so that will be beneficial to those people, as well."

With the development located between New Orleans and Baton Rouge, Arceneaux is hopeful it will become a big draw.

WBRZ has yet to find out when the project's construction will be completed.