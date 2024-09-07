Gonzales Primary employee jailed after alleged abuse of special needs student

GONZALES - A paraprofessional at Gonzales Primary was arrested after the parents of a special needs students reported alleged abuse of their child.

The Gonzales Police Department said 47-year-old Danyel Anderson was arrested and booked for cruelty to the infirm. Police said additional arrests may follow.

Officers did not provide details about the alleged abuse, but said the arrest happened after viewing classroom video.

"In Ascension Public Schools, we uphold exceptionally high standards for all teachers, staff, and anyone interacting with our students. The safety and security of our students and staff are our highest priorities, and we enforce a strict zero-tolerance policy toward any adult who endangers a student. This individual is no longer employed with Ascension Public Schools," said Dr. Edith M. Walker, Superintendent of Ascension Public Schools.