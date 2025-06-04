90°
Gonzales Police looking for two Tanger Outlet thieves
GONZALES - Police in Gonzales are searching for two women who were caught on camera stealing from a Tanger Outlet store.
The department shared photos of the pair, who they say stole from the Nike Outlet on March 29 and then again April 4.
Anyone with information can call (225) 433-4050
