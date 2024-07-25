Gonzales one of ten areas in Louisiana to receive community development grant

GONZALES - The city of Gonzales is one of ten recipients of a $10,000 grant from the center for Louisiana Economic Development.

The community will use the money to update its municipal website and develop new marketing materials.

“The City of Gonzales is delighted to be selected for this award from Louisiana Economic Development," said Mayor Ryland Percy. "We have already seen great benefits for following the Development Ready Community process with the assistance of LED and this is just one more reason for us to be excited about being one of the cities in Louisiana who have participated in the LDRC program."

Other recipients of the grant, from parishes to other cities, will use the funds for beautification, marketing, and infrastructure.