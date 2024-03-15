Gonzales mayor stepping down, will accept new role in Louisiana Municipal Association

GONZALES - The Gonzales mayor, Barney Arceneaux, will be stepping down from his leadership position and accepting a new role at a governmental nonprofit.

The Louisiana Municipal Association confirmed Arceneaux would be the new executive director.

Arceneaux has served as the mayor of Gonzales since 2009.

It's unclear when his new position would take effect.

The Louisiana Secretary of State's office said since Arcenaux's term ends this year, no special election will be held and an interim mayor will be appointed by the city council.