77°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Gonzales mayor stepping down, will accept new role in Louisiana Municipal Association

25 minutes 27 seconds ago Friday, March 15 2024 Mar 15, 2024 March 15, 2024 12:04 PM March 15, 2024 in Top Story
By: WBRZ Staff

GONZALES - The Gonzales mayor, Barney Arceneaux, will be stepping down from his leadership position and accepting a new role at a governmental nonprofit. 

The Louisiana Municipal Association confirmed Arceneaux would be the new executive director. 

Arceneaux has served as the mayor of Gonzales since 2009. 

It's unclear when his new position would take effect. 

Trending News

The Louisiana Secretary of State's office said since Arcenaux's term ends this year, no special election will be held and an interim mayor will be appointed by the city council. 

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days