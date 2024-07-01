Gonzales man sentenced to 20 years on drug charges; pleaded guilty after police found fentanyl in shoes

GONZALES — A Gonzales man was sentenced to 20 years in prison following a guilty plea to multiple drug distribution charges stemming from a 2023 arrest where police found marijuana and fentanyl in the soles of his shoes, the 23rd District Attorney said Monday.

Michael Duplessis, 41, pleaded guilty Thursday to possession with the intent to distribute Schedule I and II drugs. He also pleaded guilty to possession or introduction of contraband into a correctional facility.

Duplessis was arrested on Feb. 11, 2023, by the Gonzales Police Department after they were called to a convenience store on a theft complaint. The DA said that Duplessis entered the store and attempted to purchase a beer around 3 a.m. When he was told he couldn't buy alcohol after 2 a.m. by a store clerk, he drank the beer before attempting to leave.

Duplessis was detained and ultimately transported to the Ascension Parish Jail after police arrived. Upon arriving at the jail, officers found fentanyl and marijuana under the soles inside Duplessis' shoes, leading to the drug charges, the DA said.

Duplessis will receive credit for time served, the DA added.

According to arrest records, Duplessis was booked on possession with intent to distribute fentanyl in August 2022. He was released just 10 days before he was arrested again.