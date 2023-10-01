76°
Gonzales man killed in crash along Weber City Road on Sunday morning

By: Logan Cullop

GONZALES - A man was killed Sunday morning when his car ran off the road and flipped. 

According to State Police, 42-year-old Steven Thomas from Gonzales was driving along Weber City Road near Denham Road around 7 a.m. when his car veered off the highway, hit a culvert and flipped—throwing Thomas from the vehicle. 

Troopers said Thomas was not wearing a seatbelt when the crash happened and died at the scene. The cause of the crash is still under investigation. 

