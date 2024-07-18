Gonzales man arrested by State Police, FBI on child porn charges

GONZALES — Louisiana State Police arrested a 48-year-old Gonzales man for possession of child pornography, the agency said Thursday.

Benton Bateman was booked on five counts of possession of child pornography after a search warrant was conducted by troopers and the FBI on Tuesday. Bateman was booked into the Ascension Parish Prison with a $62,500 bond, arrest records show.

Bateman's arrest comes after a months-long investigation dating back to March.