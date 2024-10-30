87°
Latest Weather Blog
Gonzales man accused of raping, molesting teenage girl for five years arrested
GONZALES — A Gonzales man was arrested for raping and molesting a teenage girl for at least half a decade.
Adam Howell Sr., 38, was arrested by Ascension Parish deputies on Tuesday.
Deputies said that a 14-year-old girl told them that she was sexually abused by Howell for at least five years. Deputies said they confirmed the allegations after investigating Howell.
Howell is being charged with four counts of first-degree rape and two counts of molestation of a juvenile and was booked into the Ascension Parish Jail.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Baton Rouge Food Bank honors MLK's memory by stocking shelves, providing meals
-
One person taken to hospital after motorcycle reportedly crashed into school bus...
-
Baton Rouge resident receives two-chair turn on singing competition show The Voice...
-
New Angola warden appointed after previous warden retires; previous warden to work...
-
TPSO: Kentwood man arrested for rape Thursday