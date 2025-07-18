Gonzales, Livingston law enforcement arrest suspected meth dealer in Ascension Parish

GONZALES - Officers arrested a man for several drug-related charges, including operation of a clandestine lab, after he was suspected of dealing methamphetamines.

The Gonzales Police Department and the Livingston Parish Sheriff's Office searched the home of 41-year-old Neo Morris on July 9.

During their search, they found approximately 38 grams of heroin, four of meth, four of marijuana and six doses of gabapentin.

Morris was arrested for drug charges and for being a fugitive out of another Louisiana jurisdiction.