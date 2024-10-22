Gonzales Jambalaya Festival moving to new location for 2025 celebration

GONZALES - The Jambalaya Festival will be occupying a new venue starting next year.

"After decades of hosting successful festivals in heart of Gonzales, on S. Irma Blvd, the time has come to consider a move for the Jambalaya Festival," said festival organizers in a social post Tuesday morning.

Starting in 2025, the festival will be held at the Lamar Dixon Expo Center.

"For years, we have gotten feedback from members of the community, carnival goers, and spectators at the cook-off, about parking issues, the weather / heat in late May, and the logistical layout of the festival grounds being “split” on both sides of Irma Blvd. Your feedback has not fallen on deaf ears, and we are excited to see how this move will help our festival grow into what we hope becomes the “best festival experience” in Louisiana!"

The next Jambalaya Festival will be held starting May 23 through 25 at its new location.