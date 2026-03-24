Gonzales city leaders discuss 2026-2027 budget after last years stalemate

GONZALES - The City of Gonzales introduced the 2026 budget this afternoon after a months-long stalemate over funding for the city last year.

The city council first rejected its proposed 2025-2026 budget in May of last year. The council shot down the $22 million budget proposal several times over a span of three months before it finally passed in August.

During the process, some members of the council voiced concerns over transparency within the budget. They say new administrative positions were being introduced that were not approved by council members.

Terri Lynn Lambert was one of the members voicing opposition to the 2025-2026 budget. She said she's focused on making sure the budget is created with honesty and openness.

"A budget is supposed to be transparent, but when there are employees not clearly shown and even the council doesn't know exactly how they're being paid, that's not transparency—that's a red flag."

But Mayor Tim Riley seems optimistic, saying this time around, they are getting things started earlier.

"As you could see, we are way ahead this time, so that's step one," Riley said.

Riley plans to call a special meeting with the council on the budget April 7.

"We're going to have a live budget meeting on YouTube, where we all come together and discuss different things that each council member may want," Riley said.

As for whether he has any concerns going into the process. He says he thinks it's going to be smooth sailing.

"Our CPA has done a wonderful job in organizing everything. We should not have the problems that we had," Riley said.

A public hearing for the budget is expected to take place on April 27, and the budget must be completed by May 31.