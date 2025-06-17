Gonzales City Council passes part of budget with little discussion during Monday night meeting

GONZALES - The Gonzales City Council passed part of its budget on Monday night: the capital outlay budget.

The group preparing the partial budget says its main function is to keep all the city's contracts moving forward. Some, like Gonzales Councilman Eddie Williams Jr., are in favor of the budget as it stands.

"All in all, I think it's a good budget. It addresses the needs of the city of Gonzales," he said.

The council approved the capital outlay budget with an amendment regarding the police department's addition of bulletproof vests, body cameras and resources to the department's taser program.

Mayor Timothy "Tim" Riley said the council still needs to pass its operating budget, which is set for reintroduction at the June 23 meeting. He said it could potentially be voted on July 14.

The budget failed to pass in May and Riley said the fiscal year ended May 31, which means they are currently operating without a budget.

Council members told WBRZ last week there were transparency issues with the budget and that councilmembers wanted a budget broken down by line items. WBRZ reached out to councilmembers again on Monday for their thoughts.

Council member Terri Lambert issued the following statement:

"I'm looking for a budget that will be transparent and align with the City's present organizational chart. The proposed budget falls short."

Council member Kirk Boudreaux shared a similar statement:

"The mayor has the statutory duty to propose the budget for the City of Gonzales. It's the duty of the Council to review in detail and approve a budget proposal that is transparent and responsibly allocates the City's public funds. The mayor has yet to present a proposal that transparently allocates funds in multiple areas of the budget, and this continues to cause the delay in adopting the budget for the fiscal year. Without specific knowledge of where the budget funds are allocated, there can be no meaningful discussion or compromise between certain Council members and the administration. This is by no means a delay initiated by the Council. This is responsible government."

Council member Tyler Turner also released a statement to WBRZ, writing:

"I believe that we will work together to get a budget approved."

While the capital outlay budget passed, Riley said he wants to take a second look at it.

"I would say we need to reexamine the process of the capital outlay tonight," Riley said. "We don't think it went according to the Lawrason Act. Yeah, we have some questions."

It is unclear at this time what next steps would look like for the city.

"I'm actually researching it right now and I'll have an exact answer to it shortly," Riley said.

To see the capital outlay budget, click here.