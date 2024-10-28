Gonzales animal shelter taking in 17 cats displaced by Hurricane Helene in North Carolina

Photo: MGN

GONZALES — Seventeen cats rescued from North Carolina shelters following a dam break will be taken in by Gonzales-based animal shelter Rescue Alliance on Monday afternoon.

The animals at the shelters in Henderson, North Carolina, were displaced due to the flooding from Hurricane Helene and were "in immediate danger as rising waters overwhelmed shelters," Rescue Alliance said.

The cats will receive necessary medical care, shelter and support in Gonzales and Rescue Alliance is asking for food, litter and foster homes for the cats.

"Our team is ready to welcome these animals and provide them with safety and care during this traumatic time," Director Jonathan Henrique said. "This urgent transport would not have been possible without the coordinated efforts of shelters and rescuers across the region, and we are deeply grateful."

Donations can be made here. Donations can also be made on the shelter's PayPal, Venmo and CashApp accounts.