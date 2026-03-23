Golfers voice concerns as City Park redevelopment plan moves forward in Baton Rouge

BATON ROUGE — A major effort to redevelop one of the city’s most popular parks is underway, but possible changes tied to the plan are raising concerns among some in the community.

The project, led by the Recreation and Park Commission for the Parish of East Baton Rouge (BREC), focuses on long-term improvements to City-Brooks Community Park and the surrounding University Lakes area. Plans include potential upgrades to recreational spaces, walking paths and other amenities, along with possible changes to existing features like the City Park Golf Course.

The historic nine-hole course, which has been part of Baton Rouge since 1928, remains a favorite for many local golfers. But as planning moves forward, some worry about what could happen to a course they say is deeply rooted in the community.

BREC is currently gathering public input as part of the master planning process.

“They've been kind of destroying stuff around LSU. They're trying to make it more of an appealing place,” said golfer Mick Pasquier. “I can see why they would want to do it, but I think it's definitely an important part of Baton Rouge.”

According to a community survey conducted by BREC, the largest group of respondents, 37 percent, said they want to keep golf at the park as it is today.

“I think that keeping the park as it is is definitely a good idea,” Pasquier added.

Despite that feedback, BREC says it is recommending shrinking the course based on input gathered so far, a suggestion that some golfers strongly oppose.

“Yeah, I think it's kind of bologna,” one golfer said.

With spring weather arriving, the course was busy over the weekend, highlighting its continued popularity.

Mario Vaccaro, who has played there for decades, says the course has long been part of his routine and now, part of his family’s as well.

“I've been off and on playing golf out here for 35 years,” Vaccaro said.

He now brings his three grandsons to play and says he was surprised to learn about the recommendation after seeing the survey results.

“I’m wondering if a lot of people in Baton Rouge really don’t know this is going on,” he said.

Vaccaro believes the nine-hole course should remain intact and argues there are other areas within the park that could be used for improvements without altering a long-standing feature.

“Unfortunately today, I think a lot of traditions, things that have been here a long time, people are ready to get rid of and bring all this new stuff in,” he said. “But traditions are important. I think we should keep it.”

Younger golfers echo similar concerns, saying the course is frequently used and doesn’t need to be changed.

“There’s a lot of people that actually come out here and play,” another golfer said. “Right now it’s busy, and I don’t know why people are going to want it to change.”

BREC says it is extending its public input survey for the City-Brooks Community Park Master Plan as it continues to gather feedback from the community. The survey will remain open through April 17.

A public meeting is also scheduled for April 22 to discuss the project and hear from residents.

The survey can be found here.