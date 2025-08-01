Global weather pattern may be shifting to impact the Atlantic

As we head into the peak of hurricane season, the Storm Station is keeping a close eye on a global weather pattern that could be set to increase the likelihood of tropical storm development in the Atlantic. This pattern, known as the Madden-Julian Oscillation (MJO), is a tropical disturbance that acts like a conductor for global weather, and its upcoming shift could mean a more active August for the Atlantic Basin.

What is the MJO?

Think of the MJO as a traveling wave of weather that circles the globe in the tropics every 30 to 60 days. It has two main phases: an active, "wet" phase with increased rainfall and thunderstorm activity, and a suppressed, "dry" phase where the weather is calmer. This eastward-moving wave of enhanced and suppressed activity can influence weather patterns far beyond the tropics, affecting precipitation and temperature across the United States.

A Shift in the Forecast

Recent forecasts indicate that the MJO, which has been active in the Western Pacific and fueling a recent burst of tropical cyclone activity there, is now expected to move into the Western Hemisphere. This shift is significant because when the MJO's active phase enters the Atlantic, it can create a more favorable environment for tropical storms and hurricanes to form.

A slowdown in the MJO is expected as it approaches the Indian Ocean. This delay would mean increasing chances for tropical cyclone development in the Atlantic, particularly in the middle of August. This timing aligns with forecast models showing increased potential for storm formation from a decaying front over the U.S. and a tropical wave moving toward the Bahamas.

While the Atlantic has seen a relatively quiet start to the season, this shift in the MJO is a key signal that could change that. The MJO's influence, combined with other factors like warm ocean waters, can create a perfect storm of conditions for tropical systems to develop and strengthen.

What to Watch For

The Storm Station is paying close attention to the Main Development Region (MDR), the area between Africa and the Caribbean where many tropical systems originate. While a lack of MJO activity and Saharan dust have kept this region quiet, models are now showing better support for tropical wave activity there later this month.

As the MJO’s active phase moves into the Atlantic, it could provide the "boost" needed to overcome these inhibiting factors, potentially sparking a busier stretch for the hurricane season. While no specific storms are imminent, the increasing activity in the Pacific and the projected shift of the MJO into the Atlantic serve as a reminder that the hurricane season is far from over and conditions are becoming more conducive for development.

The Storm Station is here for you, on every platform. Your weather updates can be found on News 2, wbrz.com, and the WBRZ WX App on your Apple or Android device. Follow WBRZ Weather on Facebook and X for even more weather updates while you are on the go.