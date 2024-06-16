81°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Glasgow Middle School student wins Louisiana Leadership Institute spelling bee

19 hours 40 minutes 13 seconds ago Saturday, June 15 2024 Jun 15, 2024 June 15, 2024 10:43 PM June 15, 2024 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - Middle-schooler Rishaan Reddy took home $10,000 after winning the Louisiana Learning Institute's 2024 Spelling Bee. 

Event organizers said 15 students from around the state competed in the finals Saturday. Each student won a regional tournament earlier in the month. 

Trending News

Reddy is a student at Glasgow Middle School in Baton Rouge. 

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days