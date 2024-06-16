81°
Latest Weather Blog
Glasgow Middle School student wins Louisiana Leadership Institute spelling bee
BATON ROUGE - Middle-schooler Rishaan Reddy took home $10,000 after winning the Louisiana Learning Institute's 2024 Spelling Bee.
Event organizers said 15 students from around the state competed in the finals Saturday. Each student won a regional tournament earlier in the month.
Trending News
Reddy is a student at Glasgow Middle School in Baton Rouge.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Glasglow Middle School student wins Louisiana Leadership Institute spelling bee
-
One killed, another hurt in Donaldsonville shooting Friday night
-
Documents show communication breakdown between TPSO, State Police regarding AMBER Alert for...
-
Child severely injured after being run over by boat on False River
-
Donaldsonville Juneteenth Music Festival celebrates 29 years