Girls on the Run promotes self-confidence in adolescents; 5k kicks off this weekend

Over 180 girls and their volunteer mentors, families, and friends are gearing up for the Girls on the Run 5k on Saturday.

For months, volunteers have mentored these girls as they learn skills and set goals, working toward the race.

Girls on the Run is an after-school program, and these girls in south Louisiana have been preparing for the last ten weeks to take on their very own 5k. This program helps girls from ages 8 to 13 inspire confidence and healthy habits.

These groups also work to keep girls involved and engaged in a program, since girls between grades three and eight are likely to drop out of sports that they play.

Margaret Price, a former coach with Girls on the Run and the President for Girls on Run South Louisiana, says it's important for these girls to build their self-confidence.

"One of my favorite lessons that I carry with me to this day is the importance of identifying negative self-talk and plugging into our positivity cord anytime we're recognizing that we're saying things to our body that just aren't healthy and aren't nice. So, my favorite part about being a coach for girls on the run is being able to help young girls identify those emotions, identify those feelings of self-doubt and remind them of their god-given talents and gifts so they can embrace their uniqueness and become the best versions of themselves."

The 5k takes place Saturday at 8 a.m. at Blue Cross Blue Shield Baton Rouge and it's $30 to register. All the money goes back into the program to help put on events like this and provide scholarships for these girls to be a part of Girls on the Run.