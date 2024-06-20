86°
Girl standing behind Gov. Landry faints as he signs Ten Commandments bill to law

1 hour 47 minutes 54 seconds ago Thursday, June 20 2024 Jun 20, 2024 June 20, 2024 4:38 PM June 20, 2024 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Adam Burruss

BATON ROUGE - A girl standing behind Gov. Jeff Landry fainted as he signed a law requiring the Ten Commandments be posted in public classrooms Wednesday.

A video shows the girl to the right of Landry collapsing during applause, leading to multiple adults turning to help her. She was eventually carried off by an adult in the crowd.

Louisiana became the first state to require that the Ten Commandments be displayed in every public school classroom as a result of the bill being signed into law Wednesday.

According to the governor's office, the girl "just locked her knees," "should be fine" and Landry visited her after the signing.

