Get free Canes Thursday in honor of LSU's national title

BATON ROUGE - To celebrate LSU's victory in the College Football Playoff National Championship, Raising Cane's Chicken Fingers will be giving away free box combos to Louisiana customers.

Thursday, Jan.16, Raising Cane's will give vouchers for a free box combo to the first 100 dine-in customers. This limited-time offer includes all 65 Louisiana locations.

"This perfect football season is cause for celebration!" Raising Cane's Founder and CEO, Todd Graves says, "The energy and excitement that Coach O and the team have brought to Louisiana is incredible and we are excited to be celebrating with our customers all throughout the state."



Coach O has served as a spokesperson for the Baton Rouge-based restaurant company for the past three football seasons.

The partnership, which began in 2017, features Coach Orgeron in Raising Cane’s commercials, billboards, social media and more. This season featured "Coach O's Tailgating Tips" which included him enjoying his favorite Cane’s side item in “slaw motion.”

