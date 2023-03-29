58°
Latest Weather Blog
Get 2 Moving: Yoga with TaKara Abuwi
Special guest and yoga instructor, TaKara Abuwi demonstrates yoga and explains its benefits. Below is more information if you're interested in starting your yoga journey.
Each Friday on 2une In, we'll showcase a different fitness activity on our new segment, Get 2 Moving.
Trending News
The segments air at 6:30 a.m. on WBRZ and at 8:30 a.m. on WBRZ Plus.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Man in coma after possible hit-and-run crash; police unresponsive about search for...
-
Officials not expecting to install Basin Bridge speed cameras until 2024
-
BRPD looking into their protocols following deadly helicopter crash
-
After threatening to sue homeowner for ignoring letter, parish now admits it...
-
Convicts with life sentences are up for parole; district attorney says it...
Sports Video
-
LSU fans send off the women's basketball team to the Final Four
-
Lady Tigers celebrate as they punch their ticket to the Final Four
-
LSU women's basketball, prepping for Elite 8, has a unique fan watching...
-
Channel 2's Best Bet$: Sweet 16
-
LSU women's basketball looking to fight Michigan's height with speed