GET 2 MOVING: Styku Machine

Source: WBRZ
By: Lauren Hawkins

DENHAM SPRINGS- When creating personal fitness goals, it's always a good idea to get a clear starting point of the body before changes are made.

At Spectrum Fitness in Denham Springs, there is a Styku Machine that scans the body to get a read on where the most work should be done. 

The machine analyzes every aspect of the body including lean muscle mass, fiscal fat and even the weight of each body part. Styku then computes the data and calculates where your body is compared to the optimal health standards. 

When improvements should be made, the scan shows how long it would take in certain calorie deficits to reach weight loss goals or muscle mass gains. 

Weeks or months after the initial analysis of the body, you can rescan to see which areas still need improvement and which areas have been shaping up. 

Being able to compare the starting point of the body to one after hard work and discipline adds motivation to continue on a body wellness journey. 

Colleen Staton, training director at Spectrum Fitness, says that even if you're not seeing the weight loss you want, after a follow-up scan, people can really see that there have been improvements they may not have been able to see without the scan.

If you want to see where changes should be made on your body for better health and fitness, visit Spectrum Fitness online to schedule an appointment. 

Click here.

