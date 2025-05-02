GET 2 MOVING: Spectrum Fitness and GLP-1s

74°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
By: Lauren Hawkins

BATON ROUGE - A trend that many people are using to reach their weight loss goals is GLP-1 drugs, such as Wegovy and Ozempic. While these medications can be effective, it's important to maintain muscle mass while taking them. 

Although it is clinically proven that these drugs do cause weight loss, it's important to note what can happen to muscles if the drug is not used correctly. 

When the body searches for energy, it sometimes targets muscle mass. This can cause a person to lose weight but not have any body strength. 

While taking a GLP-1 drug, it's important to maintain the proper amount of muscle mass. This can be done by making a daily goal to go to the gym for strength training. 

Sometimes, people who struggle with weight may be self-conscious about going to the gym. The Spectrum Fitness and Medical Wellness center has a supportive team and easy-to-use exercise machines. 

Owner Chris Purvis says it's important to get a full body workout and strength training in so the body does not lose its valuable muscle mass.

For more information on taking the weight loss journey to the next level, visit Spectrum Fitness to speak with one of the team members to reach those goals! 

