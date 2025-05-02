Latest Weather Blog
GET 2 MOVING: Spectrum Fitness and GLP-1s
BATON ROUGE - A trend that many people are using to reach their weight loss goals is GLP-1 drugs, such as Wegovy and Ozempic. While these medications can be effective, it's important to maintain muscle mass while taking them.
Although it is clinically proven that these drugs do cause weight loss, it's important to note what can happen to muscles if the drug is not used correctly.
When the body searches for energy, it sometimes targets muscle mass. This can cause a person to lose weight but not have any body strength.
While taking a GLP-1 drug, it's important to maintain the proper amount of muscle mass. This can be done by making a daily goal to go to the gym for strength training.
Sometimes, people who struggle with weight may be self-conscious about going to the gym. The Spectrum Fitness and Medical Wellness center has a supportive team and easy-to-use exercise machines.
Owner Chris Purvis says it's important to get a full body workout and strength training in so the body does not lose its valuable muscle mass.
For more information on taking the weight loss journey to the next level, visit Spectrum Fitness to speak with one of the team members to reach those goals!
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
GaitWay Therapeutic Horsemanship hosting 9th annual Derby Day fundraiser this weekend
-
Pointe Coupee deputy hit by car while working fire scene released from...
-
Son of homeowner arrested for aggravated arson after Cable Street house fire...
-
LSU freshman Derek Curiel makes quick corrections for a new streak
-
This week in history: The flood of 1977
Sports Video
-
Dutchtown softball is headed to the state semifinals for the first time...
-
Catholic High baseball shuts out John Curtis Christian in game one of...
-
LSU freshman Derek Curiel makes quick corrections for a new streak
-
LSU baseball rolling with confidence after big week
-
Brusly baseball and softball in pursuit of state title