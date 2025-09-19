GET 2 MOVING: Perkins Road Community Park

BATON ROUGE - Whether you're looking to do a cardio workout and run through the trails, or get a good stretch in and do yoga in the grassy area, the Perkins Road Community Park is the place to be.

There are so many ways to get active for people of all ages. The park offers baseball fields, an outdoor gym, a skating rink, a kids' adventure park and even a BMX track.

Bike lessons are also available for anyone who would like to improve their skills or learn to trail ride. Indoor activities are offered as well, including kickboxing and dance classes.

For a list of everything that is happening at the community park, click here.