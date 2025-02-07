GET 2 MOVING: Challenge Course at UREC

BATON ROUGE- The LSU University Recreation Center's challenge course exercises both the mind and body.

This course is designed to provide a team-building activity that can bring groups closer together. The course has a team vine climb, a catwalk, a scissor bridge and a 450-foot zipline.

Although the course is designed as a fun and physical challenge, safety is a huge aspect as well.

Before participating in the course, ground training is required so that participants can better understand how the equipment works and how to safely fall into the harness and get back on the course. The challenges are several feet off the ground, which means safety is of the utmost importance.

Upper body strength is heavily used during the rope climbing portion, while balance and foot coordination are important to get through every area of the challenge.

Students can enjoy this experience with their peers during specified hours at a discounted price. Non-LSU students are also welcome to participate.



To sign up or get more info, click here.