Get 2 Moving: BREC's Blackwater Conservation Area
BAKER — This week on Get 2 Moving, 2une In's Lauren Hawkins takes a trip to Baker.
The Blackwater Conservation Area is a nature-lover's paradise with plenty of opportunities to hike and kayak through a hidden gem of East Baton Rouge Parish.
Learn more about it at BREC's website.
