GET 2 MOVING: Body Fit Pilates
BATON ROUGE - Body Fit Pilates is a unique pilates studio providing specialized workouts.
Owner Vanda Refermat created what is known as the "V-100," which consists of four different body movements on the pilates machine with 25 reps each.
Refermat says this drill gives the body low-impact, high-intensity training that is sure to to condition a person for a higher fitness performance level.
Pilates helps maintain proper posture and body alignment while exercising and in daily activities. It also exercises work muscles throughout the body, including the neck, chest, back, abdomen, hamstrings, and feet.
To visit Body Fit Pilates or get more information, check out their Facebook page here.
