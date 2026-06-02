Law enforcement joins together with residents for community walk in Brookstown

BATON ROUGE - More than a dozen people joined law enforcement for a community walk on Monday afternoon.

The group met at EBR Readiness High School on East Brookstown Drive. Organizers say the walk is a way to stand united against violence in Baton Rouge.

District Attorney Hillar Moore said that the walks impact the community.

"We want to make sure we keep coming back, but it's important to come back right after something like that happens to let this area of the community know that we care for them. Look, the overwhelming majority of the people in this entire parish, our city, and whatever zip code they're in, Baton Rouge are just good decent citizens, that want to lead a good life," he said.

Family of a man who was killed in the area say that the crime is rampant. On Friday, one person was shot in the neighborhood.