GET 2 MOVING: Baton Rouge Table Tennis

BATON ROUGE - Table tennis is a sport that welcomes all ages and capabilities. Whether you're a beginner or an advanced player, there's always a spot for someone looking to get involved in the community.

The Baton Rouge Table Tennis Club is the only club for the sport in the capital area. It was founded over 60 years ago and has grown in popularity ever since. With gatherings every Wednesday and Sunday, players encourage people to come out and learn to play.

Not only is physicality involved, there is a huge mental aspect of this exercise.

Doug Stewart, the president of the club says the sport is "cognitive, it has a lot of physics and geometry in it, so it does have some cognitive benefits."

A lot of the game is about the technique used to hit the ball with the paddle to the opposing side. Adding some spin to the ping pong ball creates a better chance to win a point over the other side.

Sometimes, the game is played in doubles with four players in total for the round.

Scorekeeping is also a bit simpler in this sport. The first player to reach 11 points and have a two-point lead wins the game. If the score reaches 10-10, the game continues until one player has a two-point lead.

The club meets every Wednesday and Sunday at the BREC Forest Community Park. While the club does not collect membership, it charges $5 for adults and $3 for students (including college) to play.