GET 2 MOVING: Baton Rouge Physical Therapy

Baton Rouge Physical Therapy

GONZALES - Physical pain or limited mobility happens to the best of anyone. Whether it's an Olympian, someone who works out casually to stay fit, or even a grandparent wanting to go on a walk with their grandchildren, injuries and problems can happen to the body.

Physical therapy is a great option to either circumvent injuries or provide relief from chronic pain due to overuse.

Emma Goldman, a physical therapist at Baton Rouge Physical Therapy, says BRPT's goal is "just working on getting our population up and moving, being able to work on those and improve your physical activity."

Custom exercises are built for each specific problem someone may have. There are numerous methods that progress the healing and well-being of anyone's situation for better body mobility.

One practice that reduces physical pain or limited mobility is called dry needling. This method uses small needles that puncture into the muscles for a deep tissue healing. Sometimes, patients opt to attach electrodes to the top of the needle which can better aid in muscle recovery.

Baton Rouge Physical Therapy- Lake makes for an efficient solution to someone's physical incapability looking for relief.