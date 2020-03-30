German officials say Wimbledon will likely be cancelled

The German Tennis Federation's (DTB) Vice President Dirk Hordorff has announced that the much-anticipated Wimbledon tennis championships, which were scheduled to kick off June 29, will be canceled.

According to CNN, official cancellation is expected to be made this week, following an emergency meeting to make a final decision on the June 29 grand slam event.

That meeting, which will take place Wednesday, will involve a discussion of all possible scenarios, including both postponement and cancellation amid the virus pandemic.

According to Reuters, Hordorff told Sky Sports Germany: "I am also involved in the bodies of the ATP and WTA. The necessary decisions have already been made there and Wimbledon will decide to cancel next Wednesday. There is no doubt about it. This is necessary in the current situation."

"It is completely unrealistic to imagine that with the travel restrictions that we currently have an international tennis tournament where hundreds of thousands of people from all over the world would travel. That is unthinkable."

Were Wimbledon to be canceled, it would be the first time since World War II that the grand slam will not have been staged.

The French Open, due to start on May 18, has already been pushed back until September, while all professional tennis has been suspended until further notice.