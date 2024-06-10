Generator Supercenter opens location in Baton Rouge as company seeks to expand footprint

BATON ROUGE — A generator company has opened a store in Baton Rouge as it works to expand its footprint.

Generator Supercenter Heartland this week opened a Baton Rouge store, its seventh in a region stretching from Arkansas to Alabama. The company plans to open another seven locations within the next year.

The Baton Rouge store is at 8976 Interline Ave., between Airline Highway and Drusilla Lane just north of Interstate 12. It will be open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. weekdays and 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturdays.

Generator Supercenter sells Generac-branded units to provide standby power to homes and businesses. It says the Baton Rouge store is locally owned, and that it has certified electricians, plumbers and Generac technicians on staff.

More information can be found at www.generatorsupercenterheartland.com.