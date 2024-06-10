77°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Generator Supercenter opens location in Baton Rouge as company seeks to expand footprint

2 months 2 weeks 2 days ago Sunday, March 24 2024 Mar 24, 2024 March 24, 2024 11:00 PM March 24, 2024 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Staff

BATON ROUGE — A generator company has opened a store in Baton Rouge as it works to expand its footprint. 

Generator Supercenter Heartland this week opened a Baton Rouge store, its seventh in a region stretching from Arkansas to Alabama. The company plans to open another seven locations within the next year.

The Baton Rouge store is at 8976 Interline Ave., between Airline Highway and Drusilla Lane just north of Interstate 12. It will be open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. weekdays and 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturdays.

Generator Supercenter sells Generac-branded units to provide standby power to homes and businesses. It says the Baton Rouge store is locally owned, and that it has certified electricians, plumbers and Generac technicians on staff.

Trending News

More information can be found at www.generatorsupercenterheartland.com.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days