Geismar natives THEBROSFRESH take on Blues Fest

BATON ROUGE- Geismar natives THEBROSFRESH took the stage Sunday during the 2024 Baton Rouge Blues Fest.

Formed by brothers Thurman and Torrence Thomas, the band performed in front of their home crowd.

"Growing up in this area has shaped our sound in ways that we're really discovering now," Thurman Thomas said after the show.

THEBROSFRESH describes their sound as a unique style of music: mixing country, rock, R&B, blues and more. The brothers have moved on from the Baton Rouge area, but say they have learned to appreciate their roots more than ever. The musicians said moving to Austin gave them a different perspective on the culture of Baton Rouge.

While the group is making strides in the music world, they also founded the nonprofit Tankproof. The organization provides free swim lessons and food to residents in need.

"It would not be what it is today if it wasn't for the early support, and that belief , and other people seeing what we were seeing," Torrence Thomas said. "Seeing the problem, seeing the issue, but not just stopping there, but being the solution."

While THEBROSFRESH made a stop back home for BluesFest, they did hint some singles will be coming later this year, but said their main focus is getting into album mode.