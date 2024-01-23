Geismar man accused of assaulting law enforcement during Jan. 6 Capitol breach

Photos provided by the FBI show Edward Richmond Jr. of Geismar at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021. Richmond was arrested Monday and accused of felony civil disorder and a number of other charges.

WASHINGTON — A man from Geismar was arrested in Baton Rouge on Monday after a criminal complaint was filed accusing him of assaulting law enforcement and other charges during the Jan. 6 breach of the Capitol.

A press release from the United States Department of Justice said Edward Richmond Jr., 40, traveled to Washington D.C. with a group of at least nine others who planned to attend the rally on January 6, 2021. Richmond wore a black helmet, goggles, and shoulder pads and had a two-way radio. He also reportedly had a Louisiana flag pinned to his chest.

Surveillance footage from the Capitol reportedly showed Richmond in the Lower West Terrace Tunnel, where some of the most violent attacks on law enforcement officers took place. Richmond was seen striking security with a baton multiple times.

He was arrested in Baton Rouge on allegations of felony civil disorder and assaulting or resisting law enforcement as well as a number of misdemeanor charges.