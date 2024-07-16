Gas leak in Batchelor sends 7 people to hospital

BATCHELOR - Sheriff's deputies in Pointe Coupee Parish say at least seven people in Batchelor were sent to area hospitals after a parish worker broke a gas line while cutting grass.

Officials said the leak happened in a residential area on Johnson St. at around 1:45 p.m. The gas was shut off by 2:20 p.m.

According to deputies, only about 50 people live in the affected area.

Five of the injured people were sent to Pointe Coupee General Hospital. Another was sent to Lane Memorial and the seventh was taken by Air Med to Women's Hospital in Baton Rouge.

Types of injuries and condition of the individuals is not known at this time.