82°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Gas leak forces shutdown of Pecue Lane near I-10

4 hours 27 minutes 3 seconds ago Monday, October 09 2023 Oct 9, 2023 October 09, 2023 11:19 AM October 09, 2023 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

UPDATE: Pecue Lane has reopened.

BATON ROUGE - A stretch of Pecue Lane was shut down in the area of I-10 Monday morning after a reported gas leak.

The St. George Fire Department says Pecue was blocked off between Perkins Road and Airline Highway while first responders addressed the leak. 

Trending News

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days