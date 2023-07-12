Latest Weather Blog
Garth Brooks, Lainey Wilson playing at the Sugar Bowl Country Kickoff on Sept. 2
NEW ORLEANS - Country superstar Garth Brooks and Louisiana's own Lainey Wilson will be taking the stage at the Superdome on Sept. 2 to celebrate the start of college football season.
Just In: Garth Brooks to Headline FIRST EVER Sugar Bowl @CountryKickoff to Celebrate Start of College Football Season at Caesars SuperDome in New Orleans on September 2!— Garth Brooks (@garthbrooks) July 12, 2023
Tickets ON SALE July 21, 10am CST https://t.co/QFQKNte63Q - Team Garth #GARTHatSUGARBOWL pic.twitter.com/wm00hReygf
Well hot dang y’all…I’m joining the one and only, @garthbrooks, in my home state of Louisiana at @CaesarsDome on Sep. 2 for the Sugar Bowl Country Kick-Off! Tickets go on sale July 21 at 10am CT. Y’all get ready! ??@LouisianaTravel #feedyoursoul #onlylouisiana #garthatsugarbowl pic.twitter.com/tC5QZLHrDp— Lainey Wilson (@laineywilson) July 12, 2023
Tickets for the Sugar Bowl Country Kickoff will go on sale July 21.
