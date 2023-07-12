Garth Brooks, Lainey Wilson playing at the Sugar Bowl Country Kickoff on Sept. 2

NEW ORLEANS - Country superstar Garth Brooks and Louisiana's own Lainey Wilson will be taking the stage at the Superdome on Sept. 2 to celebrate the start of college football season.

Just In: Garth Brooks to Headline FIRST EVER Sugar Bowl @CountryKickoff to Celebrate Start of College Football Season at Caesars SuperDome in New Orleans on September 2!



Tickets ON SALE July 21, 10am CST https://t.co/QFQKNte63Q - Team Garth #GARTHatSUGARBOWL pic.twitter.com/wm00hReygf — Garth Brooks (@garthbrooks) July 12, 2023

Well hot dang y’all…I’m joining the one and only, @garthbrooks, in my home state of Louisiana at @CaesarsDome on Sep. 2 for the Sugar Bowl Country Kick-Off! Tickets go on sale July 21 at 10am CT. Y’all get ready! ??@LouisianaTravel #feedyoursoul #onlylouisiana #garthatsugarbowl pic.twitter.com/tC5QZLHrDp — Lainey Wilson (@laineywilson) July 12, 2023

Tickets for the Sugar Bowl Country Kickoff will go on sale July 21.