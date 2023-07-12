94°
Garth Brooks, Lainey Wilson playing at the Sugar Bowl Country Kickoff on Sept. 2

By: Logan Cullop

NEW ORLEANS - Country superstar Garth Brooks and Louisiana's own Lainey Wilson will be taking the stage at the Superdome on Sept. 2 to celebrate the start of college football season. 

Tickets for the Sugar Bowl Country Kickoff will go on sale July 21. 

