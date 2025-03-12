79°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Gardere Initiative hosting Kite Fest at the end of March

1 hour 15 minutes 11 seconds ago Wednesday, March 12 2025 Mar 12, 2025 March 12, 2025 1:17 PM March 12, 2025 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Frederick Quinn

BATON ROUGE — The Gardere Initiative is hosting its inaugural Kite Fest in Baton Rouge later this month.

The festival aims to bring the community together through a day of food, fun and games. The event will also feature a variety of activities for the whole family to enjoy, including a kite-flying competition, kite-making workshops, obstacle courses and more.

The event is free to the public and is scheduled for March 29, from 10 a.m. to noon at the Hartley/Vey Park on Gardere Lane.

Trending News

For more information about the event click here.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days