Gardere Initiative hosting Kite Fest at the end of March

BATON ROUGE — The Gardere Initiative is hosting its inaugural Kite Fest in Baton Rouge later this month.

The festival aims to bring the community together through a day of food, fun and games. The event will also feature a variety of activities for the whole family to enjoy, including a kite-flying competition, kite-making workshops, obstacle courses and more.

The event is free to the public and is scheduled for March 29, from 10 a.m. to noon at the Hartley/Vey Park on Gardere Lane.

