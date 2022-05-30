Garden District residents still vigilant after arrests in string of muggings

BATON ROUGE - Residents of the trendy neighborhood in Baton Rouge are remaining vigilant even though police are cracking down on violent robberies in the area.

Folks even held outdoor birthday parties Saturday for a four-year-old, complete with baby goats. It's a part of Baton Rouge where residents feel safe.

"Generally, it's a safe place. It's like an oasis," resident Drue Hardegree said.

But in recent weeks, the feeling has changed. Home security video showed a resident of the Garden District being robbed at gunpoint in his front yard before the attackers took his car.

"It's really jarring. It takes you out of the element of safety that you feel like you are living in. It kinda brings the real world right up to your face," Hardegree said.

A post on the Garden District Civic Association's website Friday night said four suspects had been arrested for the recent crime spree, connected to seven incidents over the past 10 days.

"I was shocked and upset. I just want to be safe living here," Garden District resident Celeste Graham said.

She plans to keep her guard up even with word that arrests have been made.

"I have to say, I've been more aware of my overall environment and presence," Graham said.

Police have not released a comment on the arrests mentioned on the Civic Association's website.